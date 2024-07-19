Jeff Fahey, William Forsythe to be seen in series 'A Motel'

Los Angeles [US], July 19 : Actors Jeff Fahey, William Forsythe and Nicky Whelan have come on board to join Mark Pellegrino in upcoming dramedy crime series A Motel.

Thomas Ian Nicholas (American Pie), Niko Foster (MR-9: Do or Die), Nolan River (Old), Charlene Amoia (How I Met Your Mother), Luke Edwards (True Detective), Kelly Reiter (Deadlock) and Kelly Arjen (Adverse) will also be seen in the show, as per Deadline.

Supernatural and 13 Reasons Why actor Pellegrino leads the show about a group of outcasts working at a seedy motel who find themselves in danger when they accidentally uncover a drug smuggling plot for the mafia.

The series will go on floors in August. Brian A. Metcalf (UnderDeveloped) is showrunner and executive producer. Also executive-producing is Asif Akbar (Boneyard) who will also be directing some of the episodes. Kelly Arjen also serves as executive producer and Mark Pellegrino and Niko Foster are co-executive producers.

The show is being produced and financed under Black Jellybeans and Akbar Media.

More details regarding the series have not been disclosed. Jeff Fahey is best known for his work in Lost, while William Forsythe gained a lot of appreciation for his role in Raising Arizona. Nicky Whelan is known for her role in Halloween 2.

