Jenna Ortega opens up about next season of 'Wednesday'

Los Angeles [US], January 16 : American actor Jenna Ortega will be reprising her role in the next season of 'Wednesday' and she opened up about it during the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, reported People.

"What I can say ... [is] we're definitely leaning into a little bit more horror," the Scream actress teased. "It's exciting because all throughout the show, 'Wednesday' does need a bit of an arc, she never really changes, and that's the wonderful thing about her."

She added, "There's some good one-liners. And I think everything's bigger. It's a lot more action-packed. I think each episode will probably feel a little bit like a movie, which is nice."

'Wednesday' is an American coming-of-age supernatural comedy horror television series based on the character Wednesday Addams by Charles Addams. Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, it stars Jenna Ortega as the titular character, with Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Georgie Farmer, Naomi J. Ogawa, Christina Ricci, and Moosa Mostafa appearing in supporting roles.

While on Variety's Actors on Actors in June, Ortega said the second season of Wednesday will depart from romance. "We've decided we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more," she said at the time. "Because it is so lighthearted, and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don't want to take yourself too seriously."

"We're ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great," added Ortega.

'Wednesday' was renewed for a second season in January 2023 after the debut season of the The Addams Family spinoff proved to be a smash hit. Ortega also reunites with director Burton for the upcoming Beetlejuice sequel movie, which comes over 35 years after the 1988 original, reported People.

