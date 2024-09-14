Jenna Ortega recalls giving audition with her late friend Cameron Boyce

Washington [US], September 14 : Jenna Ortega recalled giving an audition with her late friend and actor Cameron Boyce during their early years of careers, reported Deadline.

Five years after his death, Jenna recalled a moment with Cameron, saying, "The last time I saw my friend Cameron Boyce, I'd known him since I was like 11 or 12, and we were supposed to kiss," she said, adding, "And he knew me, since I was 11 or 12. This was a few years later, 15, 16, [he] came in, we were supposed to be love interests."

Boyce died at age 20 when he suffered an epileptic seizure.

"But because he obviously felt weird and he was a bit older ... we both just kinda looked at each other and we were like, 'No, we can't do this.' And it was so sweet because I was uncomfortable and I was having a hard time in the audition. And then, we wished each other well.

"I remember being really thankful and grateful that he did that," added Ortega.

Boyce was known for his roles in 'Grown Ups', 'Jessie', 'Descendants' and 'Mrs. Fletcher'. He died in his sleep on July 6, 2019. His family shared at that time that his death was caused by "an ongoing medical condition".,

"It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron," a family representative said in a statement. "He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him."

"We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother," they added, reported Deadline.

