Jenna Ortega-starrer 'Wednesday' season 2 first look unveiled

Washington [US], January 30 : The makers of Jenna Ortega starrer 'Wednesday' shared the first look of the upcoming second season, reported People.

On January 30, Netflix unveiled a first look at the upcoming second season of the Jenna Ortega-led series in a promotional sizzle reel teasing the many titles hitting the streamer in 2025, as per the outlet.

The video begins with a young woman attempting to watch Stranger Things during a work meeting and getting transported around the various realms of Netflix's programming. From there, the audience witness her interact with the Squid Game guards and the classic Black Mirror logo.

Then the viewers see the woman donning Wednesday Addams' signature braided ponytails while wearing a Nevermore Academy uniform before Ortega, herself, appears as the character.

'Wednesday', produced by Tim Burton (who also directed the first season), was an instant hit upon making its Netflix debut in November 2022. The series follows Ortega's titular Wednesday as she navigates her teenage years at Nevermore Academy.

Ortega, 22, starred alongside Joy Sunday, Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, Moosa Mostafa, Victor Dorobantu, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Isaac Ordonez and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, all of whom are set to return for season 2. However, fellow season 1 stars Percy Hynes White, Jamie McShane and Naomi J Ogawa are reportedly not coming back for the upcoming instalment, as per the outlet.

Season 1 of Wednesday is available to stream in full on Netflix, reported People.

