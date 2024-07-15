Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling pay last tribute to late 'Beverly Hills, 90210' costar Shannen Doherty

Washington [US], July 15 : 'Beverly Hills, 90210' stars Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling paid last tribute to Shannen Doherty after her death from cancer at age 53, reported People.

Shannen Doherty's longtime publicist, Leslie Sloane, confirmed the news in a statement that read, "The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie."

Garth and Spelling both shared touching tributes to their former co-star on their Instagram accounts.

Garth, who played Kelly Taylor in the series, posted two throwback images of herself with Doherty from the hit 1990s drama series. She said she's "still processing" the news.

"I am still processing my tremendous grief over the loss of my longtime friend Shannen, the woman I have often described as one of the strongest people I have ever known," Garth wrote. "Our connection was real and honest. We were so often pitted against each other, but none of that reflected the truth of our real relationship, which was one built on mutual respect and admiration."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C9a5BFCyaw1/utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

She continues to remember Doherty as "courageous, passionate, determined and very loving and generous."

"I will miss her and will always honor her deeply in my heart and in my memories. My heart breaks for her family and Bowie," Garth concluded, referencing Doherty's dog.

Doherty recently talked about her friendship with Garth in a May episode of her podcast, 'Let's Be Clear'. "I see her at conventions, and we talk and, you know, we laugh," she said.

Spelling, who played Donna Martin in '90210', shared a selfie with Doherty on her Instagram Stories with broken hearts emojis. "I don't have outward words yet, but WE knew and that's what matters," she wrote on the photo.

Several other co-actors from the '90s series have paid tribute to Doherty. Gabrielle Carteris, who played Andrea Zuckerman, wrote in her post, "So young - so sad. May you RIP Shannen. I know Luke is there with open arms to love you." Carteris referred their former 'Beverly Hills, 90210', costar Luke Perry, who died following a stroke in 2019 at age 52. Doherty and Perry remained close after playing a romantic couple on the show.

Doherty starred in the show for four seasons until her character was written off in 1994. She returned to reprise her role in the spinoff 90210 and the reboot BH90210, according to People.

