Jennifer Aniston is in a great place, hopes to find love in 50s

Los Angeles, June 15 'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston is feeling "happy, healthy and fulfilled".

The 54-year-old actress is feeling upbeat about life, as she's "thriving personally and professionally", reports 'Female First UK'.

A source told 'Us Weekly': "(Jennifer is) in a great place. She's happy, healthy and fulfilled by her career, family and friends".

As per 'Female First UK', Jennifer has been through plenty of ups and downs in her personal life, including high-profile break-ups from Justin Theroux and Brad Pitt.

However, she's feeling really optimistic about life at the moment, and the former 'Friends' actress is really happy with where she's at in her career.

The insider shared: "(She's) been through a lot, but she feels blessed to be thriving personally and professionally."

Jennifer also retains hope that she'll find love in her 50s.

The source said: "In her gut, Jen believes she'll eventually meet the right person."

