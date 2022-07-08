Jennifer Aniston mourns tragic demise of her 'Morning Show' camera assistant

Actor Jennifer Aniston is deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Erik Gunnar Mortensen, a camera assistant on 'The Morning Show'.

Erik died on Monday at age 39 after a motorcycle accident on a stretch of Southern California highway, People reported.

The accident occurred at around 6:40 p.m. on Highway 74 between Hemet and Mountain Center. Mortensen was transported to Hemet Global Medical Center, where he died around an hour later.

Mourning Erik's demise, Jennifer took to Instagram Story and penned an emotional note.

"This past week we suddenly and tragically lost Gunnar Mortensen. One of the bright lights on our @themorningshow set. As camera assistant, he was so skilled and dedicated to his job.We are going to miss you, Gunnar," she wrote.

Alongside the note, the 'Friends' star shared photos of Erik with his wife Keely and their 2-year-old son Lars.

Jennifer also included a link to a GoFundMe page started by his union ICG Local 600 to help Mortensen's family "during this difficult time," having since raised more than USD 115,000.

"Local 600 mourns the passing of Gunnar Mortensen, a camera assistant who died on Monday, July 4, from injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident, Gunnar is survived by his wife, Keely, and his 2-year-old son, Lars. In memory of Gunnar, Local 600 has set up this GoFundMe page to help raise funds for his family at this difficult time. We encourage you to donate if you can," the union wrote in a statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

