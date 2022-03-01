Jennifer Coolidge-starrer 'The White Lotus' season 2 begins shooting in Italy

The shooting of the second season of HBO's 'The White Lotus', starring Jennifer Coolidge, has commenced in Sicily, Italy.

The news regarding the show's filming was shared on its official Instagram account. The caption read, "Our next White Lotus property is under way. We look forward to welcoming guests in Sicily soon. #TheWhiteLotus."

Apart from sharing a glimpse from the first day of filming, Coolidge's return to the series was also confirmed on Monday.

"A world-class VIP. Jennifer Coolidge has joined the second installment of #TheWhiteLotus," HBO shared. However, details on Coolidge's role were not announced.

Coolidge's return was expected, although until now HBO had declined comment on initial reports that she would be back.

In season 1, the 60-year-old actor played Tanya McQuoid, one of the guests at the ritzy White Lotus resort in Hawaii, who was trying to find herself again after the death of her mother. Coolidge's hilarious-yet-devastating work as Tanya made her a fan favourite on the hit HBO show, reported People magazine.

The 'Legally Blonde' star previously told People magazine that she almost turned down the role over concerns about her weight. In November, Coolidge recalled how creator Mike White contacted her, saying that "he'd written a part for me," but, at the time, she felt uncomfortable in her body after gaining weight during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I tried to get out of it because I was too fat. During COVID, I just let everything go. I let everything go most of my life but I really let everything go during COVID," she said.

Luckily, Coolidge said, "I had a smart girlfriend who talked me off the ledge," and she agreed to take on the role anyway. Coolidge received nominations for a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award for her role.

In season 1, she starred alongside Sydney Sweeney, Alexandria Daddario, Connie Britton, Natasha Rothwell, Jake Lacy and Steve Zahn.

Mike White, who wrote, directed and co-executive produced the first season, had initially intended for 'The White Lotus' to be a limited series with one six-episode season.

But after the show became a hit, HBO signed on for a second season which the network previously said will follow "a different group of vacationers as they jet to another White Lotus property and settle in temporarily amongst its inhabitants."

In January, Michael Imperioli was cast in a leading role for the second season. The 'Sopranos' alum will play Dominic Di Grasso, a dad who isn't travelling alone.

F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy, Tom Hollander, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, and Leo Woodall will also star in the second season.

Season 2 of the satire will consist of seven episodes and follow the exploits of various guests and employees at an exclusive Italian resort over the span of a week -- similar to the format of the first season.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor