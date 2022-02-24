Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney welcome first child

Jennifer Lawrence has given birth to her first baby with husband Cooke Maroney, reported TMZ. The gender and date of the baby’s birth is not know yet. According to public records obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, the Oscar-winning actor has welcomed her baby in Los Angeles County.

One fan reacted to the news by sharing a gif on Twitter and wrote, “Jennifer Lawrence has become mom now.” Another one said, “Also Jennifer Lawrence had her first kid which is crazy, I remember seeing her in the Hunger Games for the first time. Time flies.” While one said, “Jen is a mother now? Damn. ”This is the first child of Lawrence and Maroney. Maroney, who is an art dealer, married Lawrence in October 2019 after being linked to her first in 2018. They got hitched in Rhode Island. Lawrence and Maroney held a wedding reception for 150 guests, including celebrity friends like Adele and Emma Stone