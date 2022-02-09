Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are two love-birds at 'Marry Me' premiere

Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend and actor Ben Affleck attended the LA premiere of her new movie 'Marry Me', where she glowed on the red carpet in a white lace dress.

As per Page Six, the 52-year-old superstar paired the long-sleeved, full-skirted frock with sparkling heels, a crystal-studded clutch and jewels.

Affleck, 49, looked dapper in a black coat, navy trousers and dress shoes. He cuddled up to Lopez on the carpet, even planting a kiss on her head at one point.

JLo recently said she's "so lucky" to have reunited with her ex-fiance after all these years, telling People Magazine, "It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance."

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in April 2021, nearly two decades after they dated (and were engaged) in the early 2000s.

'Marry Me' sees her pop-star character marrying a random audience member played by Owen Wilson at one of her concerts after being jilted by her rocker fiance, played by Maluma.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor