Jennifer Lopez Faces Wardrobe Malfunction, Netizens Praises Her Confident Reaction (Watch Video)

Jennifer Lopez is one of the American pop sensation faced a major wardrobe function during her up all night concert in Warsaw on July 25. In video that has been circulating on social media it can be seen that singer is performing and suddenly her skirt dropped. Video went viral but watch caught netizens eye was her reaction. However, 56-year-old singer took this incident very gracefully. Singer was interacting with her audience and it was then that her shimmery skirt suddenly dropped loose, exposing her underwear. After her skirt dropped Jennifer Lopez, pose for camera with confidence. JLo was seen laughing the incident off and she announced, "I’m here in my underwear!", as those on stage helped her put the skirt back on.

The audience cheered for her as she continued her performance and took the mishap in her stride despite it being quite awkward. During a recent "Up All Night" concert at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy, Jennifer Lopez made headlines by taking digs at her former husband, Ben Affleck, and openly discussing her sex life on stage. She told the audience, "I have to be honest with you, sometimes I get in different moods at night...sometimes I like it hard.

Jennifer Lopez suffers wardrobe malfunction on stage as she celebrates turning 56. pic.twitter.com/yOg6f28GG2 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 26, 2025

Other days, I am feeling a little romantic...I like it real slow. But there’s other days...maybe because it’s a new kind of time for me, maybe because it’s ­summertime and it’s hot outside, I feel a little more naughty." During the performance, she quipped that she would be replacing her "love songs" with "anti-love songs" on her European Tour. Earlier reports indicated that JLo's new album draws inspiration from her experiences with Ben.