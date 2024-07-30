Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Alba appeal to citizens to register to vote

Los Angeles, July 30 As the US elections draw closer, several Hollywood personalities, including Jennifer Lopez and Jessica Alba, have urged people to register to vote.

Lopez and Alba took to their respective Instagram accounts to share a post related to the upcoming US elections, which will take place in November.

The post read: “We are officially 100 days away from election day. Let’s go!! Register here.”

Alba shared the same post but added an extra note: “There’s a lot of uncertainty around the 2024 elections, but here’s one thing we do know: Election Day is still November 5.

“With only 100 days to go, make sure you are ready to take the issues you care about straight to the ballot box this November.”

Several other personalities have joined the rallies for the upcoming elections, showing support for their favourite candidates.

On July 30, it was announced that rapper Megan Thee Stallion will be performing in Atlanta at Vice President and presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris’s campaign rally.

Hollywood star Eva Longoria made a strong appeal urging people to vote for the Democrats, emphasising the importance of preventing Donald Trump’s return to the office.

Donald Trump, Republican presidential nominee, and former US president, faced flak over his “in four years, you don’t have to vote again” remarks after some Democrats said that his comments, directed at a Christian audience, signalled his plans to be a “dictator”.

President Joe Biden last week had said that he would end his presidential re-election campaign less than four months before Election Day and backed Harris to replace him as the Democratic nominee.

