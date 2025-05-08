Jennifer Lopez on navigating her kids through her divorce with Ben Affleck

Washington [US], May 8 : Singer Jennifer Lopez recently shared how she handled the tough conversation about her divorce from actor Ben Affleck with her 17-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

As per E! News, in a recent interview, Lopez revealed that she reassured her children that she would come out stronger and better on the other side of the difficult time.

Lopez expressed pride in navigating her children through the big change, noting that they are stronger and better because of it.

"I'm proud of myself for that, and I'm proud that I was able to navigate my children through difficult times," she said, as quoted by E! News.

Despite their divorce, Lopez and Affleck's children have a strong relationship with both parents.

Ben Affleck spoke highly of Lopez and their relationship with the kids, and in an earlier interview said, "Jennifer Lopez is spectacular, great to my kids, great ongoing relationship with them. I love her kids. They're wonderful," as quoted by E! News.

Affleck also shared his thoughts on the end of their marriage, stating that there was "no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue" about their split.

"It's just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do," he said.

