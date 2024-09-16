Jeremy Allen White says Bruce Springsteen has been really supportive on latter's biopic

Los Angeles, Sep 16 Hollywood actor Jeremy Allen White, who just won his second consecutive Primetime Emmy Award for his work in ‘The Bear, is counting on his blessings, as he has rock steady support from the legendary musician Bruce Springsteen on whose biopic the actor is working on.

‘The Bear’ star shared new details about the upcoming biopic in the 2024 Emmys press room, reports ‘People’ magazine.

He said, "I’m pretty excited to start this thing. We’re going to start it pretty soon. You know, I don’t want to talk about it too much. It feels wrong before kind of getting there and starting the thing”.

As per ‘People’, the actor stayed quiet and didn’t dish out any additional information, but he shared that he had a "really beautiful team of people helping me" in addition to Springsteen's guidance.

He shared, "Bruce has been really lovely and supportive and available, which has made this whole process I think such an extra joy that we have his support and Jon Landau – his manager’s — support, who has a large role in the film, as well. So I feel really lucky, and yeah, we’re getting there”.

In March, ‘Variety’ confirmed that the actor was in talks to portray the rock legend in a biopic titled, Deliver Me from Nowhere.

The film, based on author Warren Zanes' 2023 non-fiction book of the same name, will follow the rock icon during the creation of his 1982 album ‘Nebraska’.

‘Nebraska’ marked Springsteen's sixth studio album after he broke out in the music industry in the 1970s. The musician famously recorded the 10-song album on his own while he and the E Street Band were in the process of making other music, including their well-known 1984 album ‘Born in the U.S.A.’

Both Springsteen and his manager John Landau are involved in the biopic.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor