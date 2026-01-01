Jeremy Renner's 'Mayor of Kingstown' renewed for fifth and final season

Los Angeles [US], January 5 : Jeremy Renner-starrer 'Mayor of Kingstown' has been renewed for its fifth and final season.

As per Variety, the crime drama, which is created by "Yellowstone" chief Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, is all set to return for a shorter Season 5, consisting of eight episodes.

In the show, which debuted in 2022, Renner plays Mike McLusky, who keeps the peace between street criminals, cops and prisoners in the fictional town of Kingstown, Michigan. In Season 4, Mike's control of the city is threatened as new powers compete to fill the vacuum left by the Russians. The climactic, violent season finale aired on Dec. 28, and the final upcoming eight episodes will be set in the aftermath of its bloody gang war.

Along with Renner and Falco, the cast of "Mayor of Kingstown" includes Lennie James, Laura Benanti, series co-creator Dillon, Taylor Handley, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley and Nishi Munshi, as per Variety.

Dillon has previously indicated that he and Sheridan aimed for seven seasons of "Kingstown." The show has courted some critical acclaim as it has gone on, but the series had yet to reach the same ratings highs as some of Sheridan's other titles, like "Landman" or "Tulsa King."

Both Sheridan and Dillon serve as executive producers of "Mayor of Kingstown" alongside Renner, showrunner Dave Erickson, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Christoph Schrewe, Wendy Riss, Evan Perazzo and Keith Cox. The series is produced by Paramount Television Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

