Jermaine Fowler to join redo project of movie 'Faces of Death'

Washington [US], May 4 : The redo project of 1978 horror movie 'Faces of Death' has updated it's cast with 'The Drop' actor Jermaine Fowler.

According to Deadline, a US-based media house, Jermaine Fowler will join Arbie Ferreira, Dacre Montgomery, Josie Totah and Charli XCX.

The movie will be directed by Del Goldhaber known for directing 'CAM', 'Bad Kid' and 'The Summer'.

The redo-work is co-written by Isa Mazzei and Goldhaber.

"Faces of Death was one of the first viral video tapes, and we are so lucky to be able to use it as a jumping-off point for this exploration of cycles of violence and the way they perpetuate themselves online," commented Mazzei and Goldhaber.

As per a report by Deadline the Angry Films' Don Murphy and Susan Montford are producing with Divide/Conquer's Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath. Mazzei and Rick Benattar are executive producing and Cory Kaplan and Derek Bishe are co-producing.

The original film from filmmaker John Alan Schwartz was an early example of viral videos. Even though the movie was a work of fiction, many believed it was based on real events. The film promoted itself as 'Banned in 52 Countries,' though that was simple hype.

