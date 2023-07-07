'Jersey' producer Aman Gill ties the knot, Karan Johar, Raveena Tandon extend congratulations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 : Producer Aman Gill is now married.

Gill tied the knot with Amrit Berar recently.

After exchanging the vows, Gill took to Instagram and shared pictures from his wedding which was held as per Sikh rituals.

Gill and Amrit looked mesmerising in their wedding pictures. Amrit opted for a beige pastel lehenga with pink embroidery. Gill complemented his wife in a beige sherwani with a touch of pink work.

He also sported a pink turban.

As soon as Gill shared the pictures, netizens and members from the film industry chimed in the comment section and congratulated the newlyweds.

"Congratulationsssss!!! So happy for you guys," actor Sonakshi Sinha commented.

"Badhai ho," filmmaker Karan Johar wrote.

"Congratulations," actor Raveena Tandon commented.

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira, who shares a close bond with Gill, also extended her heartfelt wishes.

"Love you guys. Congratulations," she commented.

If reports are to be believed, Gill and Amrit got married in Canada.

Gill is best known for producing Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Jersey', which was released in theatres in April 2022. He has also produced Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada', which hit the theatres in February 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor