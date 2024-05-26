Jessica Chastain shares glimpses of her honorary doctorate ceremony at alma mater Juilliard

Washington [US], May 26 : Jessica Chastain recently shared a glimpse of her honorary doctorate ceremony held at her alma mater, The Juilliard School, reported People.

The Oscar winner attended Juilliard from 1999 to 2003 and graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts.

The 'Zero Dark Thirty' actor received her honorary doctorate from The Juilliard School for her "outstanding contributions" to the fields of film and theatre, the university said in an announcement.

In the video, she shared a glimpse of the entire ceremony, from receiving her official ceremony ticket to putting on her cap and gown.

Although she joked her head was too big for the doctoral tam. "It's too tight," the Oscar-winner could be seen telling staff members who were helping her get ready for her honor. "I have a huge head. It's a shocking thing ... I think it's like long."

After her tam was cut to make it bigger, Chastain posed for photos with the rest of the honorees before marching over to the auditorium for the ceremony, waving goodbye and blowing the camera a kiss before receiving her hood and honorary degree.

"Dr. Chastain has a nice ring to it," she wrote in the caption of the post. "thank you @juilliardschool for this honor and for the custom hat congrats class of 2024!"

In addition to being an honorary doctor, the Eyes of Tammy Faye actor is a Juilliard graduate, having earned her BFA in 2003. In a 2012 interview with The New York Times, she discussed going to New York City from her little northern California community for the first time in 1999, when she began school.

"It was hard," she told the Times. "I had never really spent any time in a city like this. But everything I was craving was here. I had never seen a foreign movie, and Lincoln Center was across the street. I was sitting in the cafeteria one day, and Baryshnikov was at my table. It was everything I had dreamed of since I was a little girl."

Chastain also said that Juilliard was notoriously competitive at the time, and students could be cut at any moment if they weren't doing well.

"I worried all the time about being cut. It was unfounded, because in my second year I actually got a scholarship," Chastain said in the interview, recalling how she hardly hung out with friends because she was studying so much during her college years. "...There was a bar here called Malachy's, where everyone went to hang out, and I think I only went twice in four years. I'm just obsessive. I'd be doing my reading or watching movies. My whole life I wanted to be here, and so when I was, I wanted to suck up every bit of it."

She also had several renowned classmates at school, including Oscar Isaac, her Scenes from a Marriage costar.

Some of Chastain's other famous friends chimed in underneath her video to send their congratulations on her big academic achievement. Julianne Hough wished her a big "congratulations " and Tatum O'Neal left lots of hearts and praising hands emojis in the comments.

Among the other honorary degree recipients on Thursday were dancer Carolyn Adams, members of the Emerson String Quartet and composer and conductor Tania Leon, reported People.

