Jessica Klein, writer and producer of 'Beverly Hills, 90210,' passed away at 66

Jessica Klein, an award-winning television writer and producer who worked on "Beverly Hills, 90210" for six seasons, died of pancreatic cancer on July 13 at her Beverly Hills home. She was 66.

According to Variety, Shira Rose, Klein's daughter, confirmed her mother's passing and said that she passed away "fulfilled, surrounded by her biggest fans, her family."

Late in the 1970s, after relocating to Los Angeles, Klein married her literary partner, Steve Wasserman. On "Beverly Hills, 90210," the pair worked together as writers and executive producers, launching Klein's career in prime time.

After Wasserman's passing in 1998, Klein worked on "Just Deal," "Sk8," and "Scout's Safari" with Tommy Lynch, her creative collaborator. Other noteworthy credits include "Secret Central," "Mancuso," "FBI," "Gabriel's Fire," "Northern Exposure," and "Mancuso."

Klein was raised by her father, the co-founder of Barton's Candy and a Holocaust survivor, and her mother, a senior administrator at Weill Cornell Medical College. Klein was born in Manhattan on March 14, 1956. Klein received a degree in psychology and social relations from Harvard Radcliffe in 1977.

Before joining forces with Wasserman, Klein made his television debut as an assistant on "Sesame Street." She later worked as a writer, producer, and head of creative on "Make It Pop" and "The Other Kingdom," among other projects.

In 2000, Klein wed Isaac Levenbrown, a wedding painter and audiovisual specialist. The pair relocated to Virginia in 2011, when Klein started instructing screenwriting at Drexel University. After Levenbrown's passing, Klein moved to Toronto before returning to Los Angeles, as reported by Variety.

Shira Rose Klein's daughters, Josh, Brittany, and Jonathan, as well as their mother's brother David, Shayna, Mendel, Zisi, Asher, Lily, and Elliott, survive her.

( With inputs from ANI )

