Jessica Simpson had an 'enticing' affair her 'younger self would not be proud of'

Los Angeles, Feb 3 Singer-actress Jessica Simpson said that she had an affair with a "massive movie star". She is now married to Eric Johnson and has three children.

The 42-year-old was married to Nick Lachey from 2002 until 2006 - and wrote the story that she "never thought she would tell" as part of new short story for Amazon Original Stories, 'Movie Star', reports Female First UK.

She told People magazine: "This is a very personal story and I really thought I would never share it! The whole period was very surreal. There were times I had a lot of fun, don't get me wrong! But a lot of the time it felt isolating because I am someone who likes to deeply connect with people and I didn't know who was trustworthy and who was not. You can't always take people at their very persuasive word - seems obvious but it really isn't when you are dealing with someone who sells it so well."

As per Female First UK, the 'I Wanna Love You Forever' hitmaker went on to add that although the affair was "sexy and enticing," it made her feel like a "call girl" and she knew her younger self would not be proud of her.

She said: "Yes, there was something sexy and enticing about all this, but there was also something demeaning about it. I felt like a call girl. I didn't care if he was my teenage fantasy come to life, this was not a choice that the same girl, my younger self, would be proud of."

"Not betraying your own heart and diminishing your self-worth actually feels so much better than immediate gratification of living in a lie," she continued. "I also learned that there is a wide range of what monogamy means in Hollywood!"

