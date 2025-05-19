Jessica Simpson rocks blonde hair transformation

Los Angeles, May 19 Hollywood actress-singer Jessica Simpson has got a new look, and is shaking things up. The singer-actress, 43, rocked freshly dyed dirty blonde tresses with sunkissed highlights for a special appearance on the season 23 finale of “American Idol”.

Simpson turned to her longtime pro and friend Rita Hazan, a celebrity hair colorist and salon owner, for the color switchup, which Hazan calls "more natural”. comparing it to "a kid on the beach”, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Describing the hair color itself as "desert sunset blonde”, Hazan says it took "two hours" to complete.

"The must-have in my kit that I use on all my clients is Glaze’s Supergloss. For Jessica, we used the shade Vanilla Lights — her perfect match to tone down brassiness in her highlights”, she shared. "It delivers a rich, shiny payoff, and a silky, polished finish that leaves hair looking refreshed and healthier after just one use”.

According to Hazan, Simpson "loved" her new hair color. "She was so happy to get a new look and switch it up”, the stylist says. "She always had a super buttery blonde — this time we wanted something new and youthful”.

Hazan added that the updated hairdo is perfect for the "With You" singer, who is adjusting to her new normal following her split from Eric Johnson earlier this year.

"I think it's a fresh and young vibe, but with confidence and a slight attitude to represent her mood”, Hazan said. "We have been in each other's lives for so many years that there’s personal and professional trust”.

"Usually I fly in from New York, and we have a hair party in her bathroom with a few of the same people every six weeks”, she added. "First, we catch up on life for a quick second, and then continue to laugh and tell very personal stories about what we all got into for the month. It's actually hysterical. I don't think there was one time I went there and didn't laugh hysterically”.

As per ‘People’, last month, Simpson, who recently released her EP "Nashville Canyon", opened up about her latest Walmart for Jessica Simpson Collection that showcases her country roots.

She said, "For me, personally, style evolves as I do on a personal level, through each stage of my life. That's the inspiration for my music right now, ‘Nashville Canyon’ is an evolution of past, present, future, versatility, femininity, openness and confidence”.

Simpson shared at the time that she has "no rules" when it comes to her fashion inspiration.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor