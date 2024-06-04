'Jewel Thief': Kunal Kapoor shares pictures with Saif Ali Khan, Nikita Dutta

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 : Days after finishing the shoot for 'Jewel Thief' with Saif Ali Khan and Nikita Dutta, Kunal Kapoor on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures with his co-stars.

The images clearly depict the fun bond that Kunal shares with Saif and Nikita. Producer Mamta Anand also posed with the cast.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7yLL0gy57R/?img_index=1

"I'm the senior most actor so i think I should be the one to announce 'it's a wrap' But I'm the director and what happened to 'ladies first' Ok let's all just compromise and do a group photo to call it! Or better still, let's just get the whole unit together to say 'it's a wrap people' @marflix_pictures @mamtaanand10_10 @nikifying #saifalikhan #robbiegrewal #jewelthief," he wrote.

The movie is produced by Siddharth Anand of 'Fighter' and 'Pathaan' fame. Saif and Siddharth have reunited after a long time for this movie. They have previously worked together in 'Salaam Namaste' and 'Ta Ra Rum Pum'

As per reports, the film will also feature actor Jaideep Ahlawat in a pivotal role and it will be released directly to OTT.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor