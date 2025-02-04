Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins” Teaser: Saif Ali Khan Shines In the Netflix Edge-Of-The-Seat Thriller (Watch)

It’s been quite a while since the audiences have seen Saif Ali Khan in a heist thriller. Well, his fans are up for a treat as the actor is all set to own the heist thriller genre with the much-awaited spectacle ‘Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins’. The makers dropped the teaser of the thriller, and it has ‘hit’ plastered all over it - thanks to Saif Ali Khan’s wit and manipulative on-screen personality in the spectacle! Bringing a fresh vibe to screen content with ‘Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins’, Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing the role of a Jewel Thief hired by a crime lord to steal ‘The African Red Sun’, aka an elusive diamond, valued at Rs 500 crore.

Highlighting versatility at its best, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in not one or two, but three different looks to justify his role as a thief. Staying true to his character of a sophisticated thief, Saif Ali Khan is seen in multiple disguises as he plans his next big heist. The teaser showcases him in a Punjabi avatar, a signature suave look, and a contemporary look. While things take an unexpected turn in the plot, one aspect stays true, the role of a thief in the story is tailor-made for Saif Ali Khan, and no one does it better than him! Ever since the teaser dropped during the Netflix Slate Announcement, audiences have been raving about Saif Ali Khan and are eagerly waiting to watch him do his absolute best - serve perfection!

For ‘Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins’, Saif Ali Khan has teamed up with Siddharth Anand after 17 years. Previously, Saif headlined Siddharth’s first project, ‘Salaam Namaste’, and now, he is headlining the director’s first streaming project. ‘Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins’ is being produced by Siddharth Anand, under his production banner, Marflix Pictures, alongside producer Mamta Anand. Directed by Robbie Grewal and Kookie Gulatie, the heist drama also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in a pivotal role. On this note, the heist is slated to begin soon on Netflix!