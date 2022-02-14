Jhund first Song: Big B and Nagraj Manjule's first song of 'Jhund' out, gets over 3 lakh views in 3 hours

The movie 'Jhund' starring Big B Amitabh Bachchan (Amitabh Bacchan) will be released on March 8 . The first song of this movie has been released today on Valentine's Day. The lyrics of the song are 'Aaya Yeh Jhund Hai'. Ajay-Atul has composed the music for this song. Atul Gogavale has sung this song. This song seems to be getting good likes. The song has been watched by over three lakh people in three hours. Many people have said that they like this song by commenting in the comment box of YouTube. Everyone is curious about this movie. The film is directed by the famous Marathi director Nagraj Manjule.

