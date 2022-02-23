Jhund trailer: Amitabh Bachchan long-delayed sports drama looks impressive

The trailer of Amitabh Bachchan’s highly anticipated film Jhund has finally released. The film, directed by Sairat director Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, brings the tale of the Slum Soccer founder Vijay Barse to the screen.In the trailer, we get to see Big B trying to bring the gully's kids together in order to form a football team, inculcate the value of sports and make them believe in a better tomorrow. However, this journey is riddled with class divide, poverty and hesitant authorities.

The film also stars Manjule's Sairat stars Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru who will be playing pivotal roles. Jhund releases in cinemas on 4 March, 2022. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, Raaj Hiremath, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa and Sandeep Singh, under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment and Aatpat. It’s a Zee Studios worldwide release.