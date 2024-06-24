Jibraan Khan in ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’: Our New Favorite Heartthrob Reminds Us of Rohan Nanda!

The excitement around “Ishq Vishk Rebound,” a new version of the 2003 hit “Ishq Vishk,” is growing. Jibraan Khan, who plays the lead role ‘Sahir’ , has caught everyone’s eye. His charm and confidence remind many of Rohan Nanda, the character played by Varun Dhawan in “Student of the Year.” Both actors mix confidence with moments of real emotion, making their characters likable.

Jibraan Khan and Varun Dhawan both play athletic, stylish young men dealing with love and personal growth. In “Student of the Year,” Rohan’s sports skills and love life were key parts of the story. Jibraan’s character ‘Sahir’ in “Ishq Vishk Rebound” faces similar challenges, balancing romance and sports. These similarities make both stories engaging and relatable.

Their fashion sense is also a big part of their characters. Rohan’s trendy outfits set new fashion trends in “Student of the Year,” and Jibraan’s character is just as stylish in “Ishq Vishk Rebound.” From cool clothes to accessories, their style defines them and influences young viewers. Watching Jibraan reminds us of Rohan, showing how these charming and complex characters continue to captivate audiences.