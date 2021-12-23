Jiiva puts up pictures with '83' cast; Ranveer says 'greatest underdog story ever told'

Mumbai, Dec 23 Tamil actor Jiiva, who essays the role of Krishnamachari Srikkanth in '83', shared his pictures with the World Cup-winning veterans and the actors who had been invited for a special screening of the film here on Wednesday.

Jiiva took to his Instagram and shared pictures of him with Kapil Dev and Srikkanth, the film's director Kabir Khan and his fellow actor Saqib Saleem. The actor wrote in the caption: "About last night! @therealkapildev @cheekaofficial @kabirkhankk #thisis83 #kapsey #cheeka #captainofthrship #allsmiles."

Saqib Saleem responded with a funny comment: "Macha, thank you for clicking my face like no one has ever before."

Ranveer Singh, the film's lead actor, meanwhile, has promised that cinema theatres will turn into stadiums after the release of the much-awaited film. He shared a video clip on Instagram, where he is seen talking about the movie.

"The greatest underdog story ever told. One of the most glorious chapters, not just in our sporting history as a nation. Come, experience and relive the joy, the ecstasy and the euphoria. Theatres will turn into stadiums," Ranveer wrote in the caption.

"Witness the epic journey of underdogs becoming the world champions! Only 1 Day To 83. #ThisIs83. 83 IN CINEMAS TOMORROW. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D," the star added.

