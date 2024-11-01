Jimmy Fallon opens up on his "biggest fear", says "The deafening silence"

Washington [US], November 1 : The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon talked about the biggest fears related to his profession and shared his memories from his stint on Saturday Night Live, reported People.

"As a comedian, silence," Fallon shared that "The deafening silence is my biggest fear, crying on camera which is happening now, my biggest fear. Probably my biggest fear is giving up in front of the American public and I'm not doing that."

Jimmy also shared his fondest moment related to his association with Saturday Night Live from 1998 to 2004.

"'Cowbell' it just crushed, I mean next level," he said about the show.

Fallon also recalled how one the the scene's iconic moments came about. "I remember I had one line and right as I'm about to give my line, Kattan and Will improvised and pushed each other," he said. "Kattan knocked Will's sunglasses off and I could see the eyes of a lunatic and I started laughing, and then that's what got my reputation as the guy who laughs during all the sketches. That was great, Debby Downer, I was a part of that sketch. I was really solid on that until the way, way, way end."

Throughout the years, Fallon has worked on many comedy shows with big names, reported People.

Fallon rose to prominence with his appearance on the sketch comedy series 'Saturday Night Live' from 1998 to 2004. He was the host of the late-night talk show Late Night with Jimmy Fallon from 2009 to 2014 and became the anchor of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

