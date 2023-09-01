Jimmy Shergill's heist comedy 'Choona' release date out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 : Actor Jimmy Shergill's heist comedy drama series 'Choona' is all set to be released.

The project will be out on Netflix on September 29.

Written and directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, 'Choona' also features Aashim Gulati, Vikram Kochhar, Chandan Roy, Namit Das, Gyanendra Tripathi, Atul Srivastava, Monika Panwar and Niharika Lyra Dutt in key roles.

'Choona' introduces a gripping narrative centred around the character of Shukla, a powerful and feared politician with numerous adversaries. Shukla’s unwavering belief in astrology and the precise alignment of stars is well-known.

Sharing his experience working in 'Choona', Jimmy Shergill said, "It is extremely exciting to be a part of the show that has been directed by a brilliant director, Pushpendra Nath Misra, has an amazing ensemble cast, and will be streaming on Netflix. The show has a high-spirited narrative and is extremely rich in culture which makes it a perfect watch. As a character, Shukla is quite smart and savvy. He’s unpredictable and one can never know how he will react in a situation. It’s not so easy to con Shukla, especially on his own turf. Does Shukla really get conned? Wait and watch."

As per Pushpendra Nath Misra, 'Choona' is a "grand and unique; a world that is quintessentially Indian because of elements like astrology and jugaad."

"It is a complete package of action, drama, romance, thrills, and comedy meant to thoroughly entertain the audience. Choona champions the power of the common man. Collaborating with Netflix has been a fulfilling journey, because their processes focus on the content. They understand what it takes to create a slick story at an international standard while being hyperlocal. With more than 100 days of shoot and tons of VFX, Choona has been a labour of love that Netflix has valued and supported. The cast has been a dream to work with. The actors played off of each other's performances and put in immense effort to fit into the world of Choona perfectly. Choona is a binge-worthy show; an eight-course meal that once tasted, has to be consumed in one sitting," he shared.

