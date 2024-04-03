Jitendra Kumar gets nostalgic as TVF's 'Panchayat' clocks 4 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 : Neena Gupta and Jitendra Kumar-starrer popular TVF show 'Panchayat' has completed four years ever since the first season premiered.

Opening up about the fame he received due to the show's success, Jitendra said playing Abhishek Tripathi has been an enriching journey, and the overwhelming response from fans has been truly humbling. "I am grateful to the audiences for making 'Sachiv Ji' a household name. This character, this show, has become a part of me, and I can't wait to share more of Abhishek's journey with the world in Season 3."

It chronicles the life of an engineering graduate, played by Jitendra Kumar, who joins as a Panchayat secretary in a remote fictional village of Phulera of Uttar Pradesh due to a lack of better job options. The show is shot in real-life locations and from the characters to the storylines, Panchayat has established its legacy among the audiences.

The makers will soon come up with the third season.

