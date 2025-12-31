Jiya Shankar Breaks Silence on Engagement Rumours With Youtuber Abhishek Malhan, Shares Romantic Photo with Mystery Boy

Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan, who were a part of Bigg Boss OTT season 3, shared a close bond during the season. Jiya had admitted openly that she had a liking towards Abhishek, however, nothing went ahead, and they started walking on their path. Recently there were rumours about that Jiya and Abhishek are going to get engaged surfaced on social media. Jiya who is quite active on social media has indirectly addressed rumours.

On Tuesday, Jiya posted a romantic photo with mystery man, who was see planting kiss on actress forehead . She captioned the image saying, "Lets leave false rumours in 2025." Rumours about Abhishek and Jiya's engangment surfaced after, Telly Khazana reported Jiya Shankar and Fukra Insaan (Abhishek) have made their relationship public, suggesting an engagement is imminent, with other posts on X claiming they are already engaged.

Jiya and Abhishek were Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants who collaborated on a music video, fueling relationship rumors. However, in 2024, Jiya stated that their relationship was platonic and that they are no longer friends. She addressed meme pages and speculation, asserting that she is self-made and that she and her family should be excluded from the discourse.