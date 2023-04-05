JNTR joins the cast of War 2, to face off against Hrithik Roshan

Actor Jr NTR has joined the star cast of Yash Raj films much awaited action thriller War 2. Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, who played the role of Kabir in ‘War’, will be seen taking on Jr NTR in a bloody battle that will be an adrenaline-pumping action extravaganza. Recently, it was also revealed that the event film is being directed by Ayan Mukerji.

A veteran trade source confirmed on condition of anonymity that Jr NTR will be locking horns with Hrithik in ‘War 2’, “Their battle of wits and their fierce showdown will definitely be an action spectacle to remember on the big screen. ‘War’ is now a true-blue pan Indian film. This move by Aditya Chopra enables ‘War 2’ to have the widest audience appeal for a Hindi film and it also widens the box office potential of the film. South India should come alive and connect at a more emotional level with the film because of the presence of their beloved superstar”.

As per a Pinkvilla report, NTR will be locking horns with Hrithik’s Kabir in the film, hinting that the Telugu superstar will be seen as an antagonist in the film. It has also been claimed that an action-packed face-off has been penned for the film which will be a treat to Hrithik and Tarak’s fans. Hrithik Roshan v/s NTR Jr. will be a battle worth experiencing on the largest possible screen. War is a franchise dear to Aditya Chopra and he was clear from the beginning to take War 2 to a whole new level, and NTR Jr’s addition has made this one of the most awaited films of the Indian Film Industry," the insider added.