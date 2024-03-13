Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Austin Butler, Pedro Pascal on board for ‘Eddington’

Los Angeles, March 13 Filmmaker Ari Aster, who is known for ‘Hereditary’ and ‘Midsommar’ has brought in an all-star cast for his next film, ‘Eddington’.

Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Austin Butler, Pedro Pascal, Luke Grimes, Deirdre O’Connell, Micheal Ward and Clifton Collins Jr will be seen in the movie financed by A24. Based on Aster’s track record, viewers can only assume the film will give nightmares, reports Variety

Plot details are kept under wraps besides the fact that the film “follows a small-town New Mexico sheriff with higher aspirations.” ‘Eddington’ starts production this week, with Aster writing, directing and producing alongside Lars Knudsen under their Square Peg banner.

As per Variety, two-time Academy Award nominee Darius Khondji is the director of photography. ‘Eddington’ marks the sixth collaboration between Square Peg and A24, which produced and distributed Aster’s previous three films, ‘Hereditary’, ‘Midsommar’ and ‘Beau Is Afraid’, as well as ‘Dream Scenario’ and the upcoming ‘Death of a Unicorn’.

Phoenix was recently nominated for Golden Globe for his lead performance in ‘Beau Is Afraid’, Aster’s 2023 dark comedy horror about a troubled man who goes home to see his mother. Stone is fresh off her second Academy Award win for her lead performance in Yorgos Lanthimos’ ‘Poor Things’, which she also produced, as well as the Showtime series ‘The Curse’, which saw her teaming up with Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie.

Butler currently stars in ‘Dune: Part Two’ and has Jeff Nichols’ ‘The Bikeriders’ up next in theatres, while Pascal is in Ethan Coen’s ‘Drive Away Dolls’ and working on HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2.

