Joaquin Phoenix's historical epic 'Napoleon' official trailer out now

Washington [US], July 10 : Makers of the upcoming historical epic film 'Napoleon' starring Oscar-winner Joaquin Pheonix have unveiled the film's official trailer.

According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, 'Napoleon' showcases the story of the French emperor and military leader's origins and swift, ruthless climb to the emperor. That is viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine. The film captures Napoleon's famous battles, relentless ambition, and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary.

Helmed by Ridley Scott, the film Phoenix stars as the French conqueror Napoleon Bonaparte in the pic and Vanessa Kirby is Empress Josephine.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 22.

After the theatrical run, the film will stream globally on Apple TV+. The historical epic becomes the second awards-season film from Apple set for an ambitious theatrical run after Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' which is set for a late October release through Paramount Pictures, reported Deadline.

Meanwhile, Pheonix will also be seen in 'Joker: Folie a Deux' opposite Lady Gaga. The film is set to release on October 9, 2024.

