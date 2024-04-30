Joe Alwyn "moved on" from Taylor Swift and is is reportedly "dating and happy"

Washington [US], April 30 : As Taylor Swift's new record-breaking album tops the streaming charts, her ex-boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, is focusing on his work, reported People.

"Joe's doing well," a source shared. "He's focused on work. He splits his time between London and NYC."

Swift, 34, and the actor, who most recently appeared with Bella Ramsey in Catherine Called Birdy on Prime Video, broke up last year, and their breakup was confirmed by People in early April 2023.

Although Swift has never confirmed who she is referring to in some of her heartbreak lyrics on her latest album, fans believe she may have written about Alwyn as well as The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, with whom she had a brief fling before dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

In "So Long, London," Swift details grappling with loneliness and trying to save a relationship that may be coming to an end.

"I stopped trying to make him laugh/ Stopped trying to drill the safe," she sings, later referring to "the house in the Heath" she left behind.

"He's dating and happy," an Alwyn source told People. "He's a great guy and not into drama in any way."

He has since "moved on" from the Tortured Poets Department singer and "certainly doesn't talk poorly about her," the source added. "He was in love with her, and it just didn't work out."

The source noted of his career, "Joe loves acting, but can't stand the attention that comes with it. He's not comfortable in the spotlight."

The actor will next star opposite Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Jesse Plemons, and Hong Chau in Oscar-winner Yorgos Lanthimos' Kinds of Kindness, which will be released on June 21, 2024.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn attended the 77th Golden Globe Awards, which were held on January 5, 2020, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Swift and The Favourite actor dated for over six years, beginning in 2017, but they split due to "differences in their personalities," a source close to them shared at the time of their breakup.

Another Alwyn source previously said that the actor was interested in keeping his romance with Swift "his own personal story." The relationship initially "took a lot of people by surprise," the source added, but Alwyn "wasn't showing off."

Swift has moved on from her relationship with Alwyn and has been seeing Kelce for more than six months.

The singer's new two-part album The Tortured Poets Department was formally released on April 19 and has shattered a number of milestones, including the "largest streaming week ever for an album," reported People.

