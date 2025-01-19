Joe Alwyn opens up on his trait that annoys friends, says "I will walk everywhere"

Washington [US], January 19 : Actor Joe Alwyn opened up about one of his habits that he believes annoys his friends. Recently, he appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and shared that what he loves "that no one else gets."

"I will walk everywhere," he said. "And it doesn't matter on the weather, it doesn't matter if it's muddy, it doesn't matter if it's snowing, it doesn't matter if it's raining," added the actor, reported People.

"Actually, that probably annoys my friends. They're like, 'What? Why? Let's just take a cab, let's take the tube, let's take the bus,' " he continued.

"If it's like a 20-minute journey or an hour-and-a-half walk, I'm walking," Alwyn shared, adding, "I'm walking everywhere."

However, Barrymore told him, "That's wonderful, by the way. That's a good quality."

"Hey, I think so," Alwyn replied before he and Barrymore excitedly agreed that it helps him boost his step count every day, as per People.

He also shared a story about a childhood prank.

"When I was about 8 years old ... I thought it would be a fun idea to prank the neighbours, and I wrote some letters. They were pranky, but they were of the threatening pranky kind, and they were dipped in fake blood from a toy store," recalled Alwyn.

"Police cars turned up on the road 'cause they've got a killer to catch," he added. "I'm thinking I'm going to jail, and about three policemen came into the house, we had to confess to our crime and they stood over me and my brother, and because he's 18 months older, which is why it's great to have an older sibling ... he was the one that took the brunt of it. I don't remember what the policeman yelled at me, but they yelled," he shared, reported People.

