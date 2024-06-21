Joe Biden, Helen Mirren, Edgar Wright and Ron Howard pay tributes to Donald Sutherland

Los Angeles, June 21 After Canadian star Donald Sutherland passed away aged 88 after a long illness, a string of Hollywood personalities along with US President Joe Biden paid their tributes.

President Biden took to X to honour Sutherland, who he described as “a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and one-of-a-kind actor who inspired and entertained the world for decades.”

Veteran star Helen Mirren, who starred with him in “The Leisure Seeker,” shared a statement, where she said Donald Sutherland was one of the smartest actors she ever worked with.

Mirren added: “He had a wonderful enquiring brain and a great knowledge of a wide variety of subjects. He combined this great intelligence with a deep sensitivity, and with a seriousness about his profession as an actor.”

“This all made him into the legend of film that he became. He was my colleague and became my friend. I will miss his presence in this world.”

In the thriller “Klute,” Sutherland starred as a romantic lead and titular character John Klute across Jane Fonda’s Bree Daniels. Fonda called Sutherland a “brilliant actor and a complex man” in her tribute on Instagram, saying the pair loved working together on the film, reports variety.com.

Filmmaker, actor and 2017’s “Baby Driver” director Edgar Wright posted his tribute to X, praising Sutherland’s legacy in film and TV.

“RIP the great Donald Sutherland, a favourite actor and always fascinating screen presence. He starred in two of my very favourite and most influential films – ‘Don’t Look Now’ and the 1978 ‘Invasion Of The Bodysnatchers,'” Wright tweeted.

“But that is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of his legendary filmography; a funny, laconic, but also intense and dramatic presence in so many memorable movies, starting with his break-through in ‘The Dirty Dozen’, and then on an incredible run in the 70’s, 80’s and beyond with ‘M*A*S*H’, ‘Kelly’s Heroes’, ‘Little Murders’, ‘Klute’, ‘Don’t Look Now’, ‘The Day Of The Locust’, ‘Ordinary People’ and ‘JFK’, among many others,” Wright said

“I even adore his very early appearances in ‘Dr Terror’s House Of Horrors’ and ‘The World Ten Times Over’, as well as his very silly cameo in ‘Kentucky Fried Movie’.

“I know many of you following me will feel the same way about this great screen legend’s passing, so please list your favourite Donald Sutherland films,” Wright added.

“So sorry to see you go Donald, but what a legacy you leave behind.”

Director Ron Howard wrote: “I was blessed to direct him in #Backdraft. One of the most intelligent, interesting & engrossing film actors of all time. Incredible range, creative courage & dedication to serving the story & the audience with supreme excellence.”

Actor Rob Lowe remembered Sutherland and said: “Today we lost one of our greatest actors, Donald Sutherland. It was my honour to work with him many years ago, and I will never forget his charisma and ability."

"If you want a master class in acting, watch him in “Ordinary People”. My condolences to Kiefer.”

“The Batman” Director Matt Reeves called Sutherland “one of the all-time greats” in his tribute on X.

Sutherland worked over 200 film and TV credits over 60 years starring in films like “Ordinary People” and “Don’t Look Now.” Sutherland landed his first big role in 1967’s “The Dirty Dozen,” which later earned him a spot as surgeon Capt. “Hawkeye” Pierce in “MASH.”

His son Kiefer Sutherland called him “one of the most important actors in the history of film.”

