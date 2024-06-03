Joe Jonas, Stormi Bree part ways after five months of dating

Washington [US], June 3 : After a whirlwind romance that captivated fans, Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree have decided to go their separate ways.

The Jonas Brothers singer and the model, who first sparked dating rumours five months ago, have officially split, as confirmed by multiple sources to E! News.

Despite the initial excitement surrounding their relationship, Joe and Stormi never publicly acknowledged their romance.

The pair were seen together frequently since January, enjoying trips to Los Cabos, Colorado, New York, and even Australia, as per E! News.

However, the lovebug that brought them together seems to have faded, leading to their recent breakup.

Stormi Bree, who is also known as Stormi Bree Henley, took to Instagram on May 29 to share a heartfelt message with her followers amidst the news of the split.

"Remember whoever you are you're so loved," she wrote, adding, "And I hope you're having a wonderful day and being kind to yourself."

The 33-year-old model is a mother to six-year-old daughter Gravity, whom she shares with her ex, model Lucky Blue Smith.

Meanwhile, Joe Jonas, 34, has been documenting his travels abroad on Instagram.

The DNCE frontman shares two daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 22 months, with his ex-wife, actress Sophie Turner.

Joe and Sophie announced their separation four months before Joe's relationship with Stormi began.

In a joint statement posted to Instagram on September 6, the former couple stated, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

In an interview obtained by E! News, Sophie Turner reflected on their split and its impact on their children. "I'm unhappy with the way everything played out, especially when it comes to my children," the 'Game of Thrones' star shared.

"They're the victims in all of this. But I think we're doing the best we can. I'm confident that we can figure it out. Joe is a great father to our children and that's all that I can ask for," she said.

Reportedly, Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree have moved on from their brief romance and both are focusing on their personal endeavours and the well-being of their families.

