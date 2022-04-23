Joe Manganiello boards Samuel L Jackson, Uma Thurman starrer 'The Kill Room'

'Justice League' star Joe Manganiello has joined Oscar-winner Samuel L. Jackson and Oscar nominee Uma Thurman in the upcoming dark comedic thriller 'The Kill Room'.

According to Deadline, the movie will chart the story of a hitman (Manganiello), his boss (Jackson) and an art dealer (Thurman) whose money-laundering scheme accidentally turns the hitman into an overnight avant-garde sensation, forcing Thurman's character to play the art world against the underworld.

Principal photography is set to begin this spring in New Jersey and New York on the movie.

Written by Jonathan Jacobson, 'The Kill Room' will be directed by Nicol Paone.

Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman and Jon Keeyes are producing the project under their Yale Productions banner alongside Anne Clements of Idiot Savant Pictures; Paone, Thurman, Dannielle Thomas and Jason Weinberg from Untitled Entertainment; and William Rosenfeld of Such Content.

Deadline informed that Robert Kapp, Scott Levenson, Jason Kringstein, Richard Switzer, Ian Niles, Philip W Shaltz, Bradley Pilz, Michael Rothstein, Jesse Korman and Jeffrey Tusi are executive producing.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor