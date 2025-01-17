Joel McHale joins cast of 'Scream 7'

Washington [US], January 17 : Actor and comedian Joel McHale has joined the cast of the 'Scream' franchise.

He is playing the role of Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell)'s spouse, Mark Evans.

McHale joins a cast that includes Courteney Cox and Mason Gooding, who play Gale Weathers and Chad Meeks-Martin, as well as newcomers Isabel May, Celeste O'Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, Sam Rechner, and Anna Camp, reported Deadline.

While May is playing the daughter of Prescott, there are no further character and plot details of the latest instalment in the meta-horror franchise from Spyglass and Paramount Pictures.

'Scream 7' is set to arrive in theatres on February 27, 2026. Kevin was the screenwriter of the first instalment of this slasher film franchise which was released in 1996, as per the report of Deadline.

Actress Courteney Cox is also set to reprise her role as Gale Weathers from the original slasher film. Newcomer Isabel May will play Sidney's daughter. Actors Celeste O'Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, Sam Rechner, and Anna Camp are also playing key roles in the film.

The project has been revamped following the departure of star Jenna Ortega, the firing of actor Melissa Barrera and the exit of director Christopher Landon last year.

Scream launched in 1996 with the late Wes Craven going on to direct three sequels known for skewering horror genre tropes.

In 2022, the fifth film re-invented the franchise under the direction of directing team Radio Silence, with Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette returning alongside a crew of new actors.

The makers followed it up with Scream 6, which in 2023 became the franchise's top-grossing movie.

Also aboard, following collaborations with the scribe on 2022's Scream reboot and Scream VI, are James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, and Paul Neinstein, who will produce for Project X Entertainment.

Currently starring in and exec producing Fox's hit comedy 'Animal Control', which returned for its third season earlier this month, McHale has found another role of late in Chef David, the abusive former boss of Jeremy Allen White's Carmy, on FX's The Bear, reported Deadline.

