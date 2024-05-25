Joey King turns heads at Cannes Film Festival in sheer corset dress

Cannes [France], May 25 : Joey King made a stylish debut at the Cannes Film Festival.

The 24-year-old Bullet Train actress, on Friday, walked the red carpet for her first movie premiere at the French film festival, La Plus Precieuse Des Marchandises (or The Most Precious of Cargoes in English).

For the occasion, King wore a beautiful baby blue floor-length gown designed by Cong Tri. The dress featured a tight sheer bodice and skirt, with flowing pieces of silk blue fabric covering her chest and midsection. The sheer elements showcased her legs and stomach, while small silver jewels adorned the blue fabric, adding a shimmering touch to the ensemble.

She completed her outfit, styled by Jared Eng, with Gianvito Rossi strappy high heels and coordinating silvery-blue jewellery from Gabriel & Co., including earrings and rings adorned with blue stones.

Speaking to PEOPLE on the red carpet, the Oscar winner discussed self-acceptance and how her views on beauty have evolved over time.

"I look okay, but I'm not that beautiful. But we are all individuals and we all have our own individuality. And I think ultimately it's just embracing that and allowing yourself to be what you are."

Joey King, recognized for her performances in The Kissing Booth movies and The Princess, anticipates the release of her upcoming film, A Family Affair. In this romantic comedy, she will co-star alongside Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor