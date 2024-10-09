John Abraham expresses excitement about OTT release of 'Vedaa'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 : Actor John Abraham is quite excited about the OTT release of his film 'Vedaa'.

The film, which also stars Sharvari and Tamanna Bhatia, will kick-start its digital journey from October 10.

Expressing happiness about the film's release on ZEE5, John in a press note said, "I'm proud to be part of a film that not only entertains but also empowers. Vedaa, inspires women to embrace their strength and also encourages all of us to support and uplift one another. The film is very important and relevant in today's day and age which is a powerful reminder that when women thrive, we all thrive. I can't wait for audiences of ZEE5 to experience this transformative message in Vedaa."

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the action-packed drama follows the journey of a determined Dalit girl and boldly addresses the pressing issues of caste-based injustices and crimes.

Manish Kalra Chief Business Officer at ZEE5 India stated, "At ZEE5, we believe that cinema can inspire change and 'Vedaa,' embodies this spirit by shedding light on pressing social issues through its powerful narrative and creative storytelling. We are proud to present this film that entertains and sparks meaningful conversations about justice and resilience. The film aligns perfectly with our thought of connecting, collaborating, and communicating with our viewers through impactful and transformative stories. With 'Vedaa'', we are strengthening ZEE5's commitment of delivering quality content that not only resonates with diverse audience segments but also drives positive change in society."

'Vedaa' was released in theatres on August 15. It faced a box-office clash with Stree 2 and Khel Khel Mein.

