John Abraham’s first look from Pathaan revealed!

Shah Rukh Khan released the first look of John Abraham's character in Pathaan. The film is slated to release in January 2023. The actor stood with guns in his hands and flames surrounding him. Sharing the poster, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, “He’s tough and plays it rough! Presenting @TheJohnAbraham in #Pathaan. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @deepikapadukone | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf | #5MonthsToPathaan."

Pathaan marks John’s first film with Shah Rukh. Speaking with Pinkvilla, the actor said that SRK had once doubled up as a judge in a modelling competition in which John was a contestant. “Shah Rukh Khan is, how do I say, he’s responsible for where I am because when I started modelling he was the judge in the show. So I owe a lot to Shah Rukh probably for him it was just another competition that he judged," he said.Billed as ‘a high-octane spy thriller,’ Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand of ‘War’ and ‘Bang Bang’ fame. It also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.

