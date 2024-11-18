John Abraham's Goa Aces Win Indian Racing League 2024; Aqil Alibhai Crowned F4 Champion

The 2024 Indian Racing League (IRL) concluded in spectacular fashion as John Abraham’s Goa Aces emerged victorious, claiming both the team and car championships at the Kari Motor Speedway. The team’s drivers, Raoul Hyman and Gabriela Jilkova, delivered a stellar 1-2 finish on the final day, cementing their dominance in the league.Heading into the decisive race, Goa Aces held a narrow two-point lead over the Shrachi Rarh Royal Bengal Tigers. However, the Tigers’ championship dreams were dashed early when a dramatic collision involving Ruhaan Alva (Royal Bengal Tigers) and Akash Gowda (Speed Demons Delhi) forced both drivers to retire from the race. With their closest rivals sidelined, Goa Aces capitalized on the opportunity to seal the title emphatically.

Hyman demonstrated exceptional skill, crossing the finish line a remarkable 28 seconds ahead of teammate Jilkova, while Mohd Ryan from Chennai Turbo Riders rounded out the podium in third place. “This 1-2 finish and championship win mean the world to us. It’s a reflection of the immense effort and dedication from everyone on the team,” said Hyman. In the FIA-certified Formula 4 Indian Championship, Hyderabad Blackbird’s Aqil Alibhai emerged as the season champion, fending off a strong challenge from Bengaluru’s Ruhaan Alva. Alva displayed impressive form on the final day, winning both races with aggressive performances, but ultimately fell short of overtaking Alibhai in the standings.

Alibhai’s consistent performances throughout the season, which included six victories, gave him a comfortable 29-point lead heading into the final races. Strategic driving secured him second and third-place finishes in the finale, ensuring his championship victory. “While I wanted to finish the season with a win, I’m overjoyed to take home the title. This season has been an incredible learning journey,” said the 18-year-old South African. The 2024 IRL and F4 Indian Championship delivered a high level of competition and excitement, showcasing the potential of Indian motorsport. By maintaining an affordable and competitive format, the season has paved the way for nurturing emerging talent and elevating the motorsport scene in the country.