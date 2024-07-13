John Cena dances to dhol beats at Anant-Radhika wedding

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 : The extravagant wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant witnessed an unexpected highlight as WWE legend John Cena brought his signature charisma to the dance floor, delighting guests with his iconic moves.

Sporting a striking blue ensemble and a turban, Cena's presence added a unique touch of cultural flair to the star-studded event.

A viral video posted by a fan circulating on social media, captured Cena executing his famous 'You Can't See Me' move with finesse, showcasing his enthusiasm and blending seamlessly into the festive atmosphere.

Prior to his dance floor prowess, Cena had graced the event by posing for photos, exuding his star power alongside an illustrious guest list that included Hollywood celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Lana Del Ray, Drake, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Backstreet Boys, and David Guetta.

The Ambani-Merchant wedding, renowned for its opulence and global celebrity attendance, also saw the presence of stars like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, and numerous Bollywood personalities, who added to the grandeur of the event.

Meanwhile, Radhika Merchant continued to captivate throughout the festivities with her impeccable style and grace.

For her vidai ceremony, following her marriage in a traditional ivory and red lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Radhika opted for a stunning sindoori red ensemble crafted by Manish Malhotra.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, her bespoke couture lehenga featured intricate gold Karchobi work and Banarasi brocade prints, paying homage to Gujarat's rich textile heritage.

Adorned with heirloom jewellery embellished with gold, diamonds, and emeralds, Radhika's ensemble epitomized elegance and cultural richness, creating a memorable presence at the event.

The celebrations are set to continue with 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and the grand 'Mangal Utsav' wedding reception on July 14.

