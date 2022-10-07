John Waters return to directing after two decades

Legendary filmmaker John Waters is back in director's chair and that too after almost 18 years.

As per Variety, John will helm an adaptation of his 2022 novel "Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance."

John, who catapulted to cinema infamy with bad taste masterpieces like 1972's "Pink Flamingos" and 1981's "Polyester", will write and direct the project for Village Roadshow, with Steve Rabineau producing. It will be John's first movie since 2004's "A Dirty Shame."

"'Liarmouth' is the craziest thing I've written in a while so maybe it's fitting that my novel was shocking enough to jumpstart the engine of my film career," the 76-year-old filmmaker said in a statement. "Thrilled to be back in the movie business, hopefully to spread demented joy to adventuresome moviegoers around the world."

The novel follows three generations of women in the same family: Adora, who runs an unauthorized veterinarian practice on the Upper East Side of Manhattan that specializes in plastic surgery for pets; Adora's daughter Marsha, a pathological thief and misanthrope who is the "liarmouth" of the title; and Marsha's daughter Poppy, who runs a trampoline park on the outskirts of Baltimore. Eventually, they all conspire to kill each other.

( With inputs from ANI )

