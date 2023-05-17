Johnny Deep's comeback film 'Jeanne Du Barry' opens at Cannes Film Festival

Cannes [US], May 17 : The actor Johnny Deep switched back to celebrity mode in full swing on Tuesday as he walked the red carpet at Cannes, 2023. Deep made his power-packed comeback with the scandal-hit period drama 'Jeanne Du Barry' which got its world premiere at the Cannes market.

The movie marks the biggest comeback for Deep after a high-profile defamation trial.

The actor was well received by the audience present at the festival. Fans went crazy for getting autographs signed by the 'Pirates of the Caribbean star.

Other guests who attended included actors Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas, Catherine Deneuve, Uma Thurman, Elle Fanning, Helen Mirren, Mads Mikkelsen, Emmanuelle Beart, Franz Rogowski, Maria de Medeiros, Pom Klementieff and Fan Bingbing.

The film follows the life of Jeanne Becu, who was born as the illegitimate daughter of an impoverished seamstress in 1743 and went on to rise through the Court of Louis XV to become his last official mistress.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor