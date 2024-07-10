JoJo Siwa teams up with 'Dance Moms' creator for new docuseries on her life

Washington [US], July 10 : JoJo Siwa is teaming up again with 'Dance Moms' creator Jeff Collins for a new docuseries, according to Variety.

This untitled series will be produced by Collins' new company, Resilient Content, as part of his deal with Sony Pictures Television - Nonfiction.

The announcement of the series coincides with the release of Siwa's new EP, 'Guilty Pleasure,' set to debut on July 12.

The EP features her hit song 'Karma' and four other tracks, including the title song 'Guilty Pleasure,' which will have an official music video released on Friday.

According to Resilient Content, the docuseries will follow JoJo Siwa's life and career, showing her journey from a child star to an adult pop star. It will give fans a close look at her creative process, her various business ventures, and her personal life as she navigates living alone for the first time. The series will feature Siwa and those close to her, offering a personal glimpse into her life away from the spotlight.

JoJo Siwa began her rise to fame on the 'Dance Moms' spinoff 'Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition' when she was just 8 years old. Since then, she has amassed over 70 million followers on social media and was named one of Time's '100 Most Influential People' in 2020.

Recently, Siwa served as a judge on Season 18 of Fox's 'So You Think You Can Dance.' She replaced Nigel Lythgoe, who stepped down after being accused of sexual assault. Siwa also competed on Season 2 of Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' and made history on ABC's 'Dancing with the Stars' as part of the show's first same-sex couple in Season 30.

Siwa has starred in the Facebook Watch series 'JoJo Goes,' the Paramount+ musical 'The J Team,' and was the creative director and executive producer of the Peacock series 'Siwa's Dance Pop Revolution.'

She recently made a memorable appearance at L.A. Pride, as reported by Variety.

