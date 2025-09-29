Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi’s Film Nears Rs 100 Crore Mark – Check Earnings

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s Jolly LLB 3 has completed 10 days at the box office and continues to perform steadily. The film crossed the Rs 90 crore mark on Sunday and is now inching closer to the Rs 100 crore milestone. The courtroom drama opened with Rs 12.5 crore on its first Friday. It showed strong growth over the opening weekend with Rs 20 crore on Saturday and Rs 21 crore on Sunday. The film then slowed down on weekdays, earning Rs 5.5 crore on Monday, Rs 6.5 crore on Tuesday, Rs 4.5 crore on Wednesday and Rs 4 crore on Thursday. This brought the first week total to Rs 74 crore.

In the second weekend, Jolly LLB 3 collected Rs 3.75 crore on Friday, saw a sharp jump of around 73 percent on Saturday with Rs 6.5 crore, and added another Rs 6.25 crore on Sunday, according to early estimates. The 10-day total now stands at Rs 90.50 crore.

On its tenth day, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 21.84 percent. Afternoon shows had the highest turnout at 30.32 percent, followed by evening shows at 26.94 percent.

The film has managed to hold well despite tough competition from Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi’s They Call Me OG, which has crossed Rs 140 crore in India.

Jolly LLB 3 was made on a reported budget of Rs 120 crore. The story follows lawyers Jolly Mishra and Jolly Tyagi, who clash but later join hands to fight for farmers’ rights in a land dispute case. The runtime of the film is two hours and 37 minutes.

The film is directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Ajit Andhare and Alok Jain. Chandrashekhar Prajapati handled the cinematography. Music has been composed by Anurag Saikia and Vikram Montrose. The cast includes Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Seema Biswas, Saurabh Shukla and Gajraj Rao.

