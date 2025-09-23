Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi’s Film Nears Rs 60 Crore Mark – Check Earnings

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3 continued its run at the box office on Monday but saw a dip in numbers. The film collected Rs 5.50 crore on Day 4, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 59 crore, according to Sacnilk. The film registered a 12.54 per cent occupancy in Hindi on Monday. Morning shows recorded 6.56 per cent, afternoon 12.90 per cent, evening 13.33 per cent and night shows 17.35 per cent.

Akshay Kumar's Instagram Post (Jolly LLB 3 Trailer)

The day-wise earnings so far stand at Rs 12.5 crore on Day 1, Rs 20 crore on Day 2, Rs 21 crore on Day 3 and Rs 5.50 crore on Day 4.

The legal comedy drama released on September 19, 2025, and received positive responses from both critics and audiences. Reports suggest the film was made on a budget of around Rs 80 crore.

The film revolves around a farmer’s widow seeking justice in a land dispute case. A wealthy industrialist aims to seize her land, and she turns to both the Jollys for help in court.

The cast includes Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Seema Biswas, and Gajraj Rao.

The film is directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Ajit Andhare and Alok Jain. Chandrashekhar Prajapati handled the cinematography. Music has been composed by Anurag Saikia and Vikram Montrose. The runtime of the film is two hours and 37 minutes.

